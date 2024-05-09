Ashley Cain comes to Preston as part of the world's first 'Ultraman Challenge', in honour of late daughter
and live on Freeview channel 276
Footballer turned endurance athlete and childhood cancer activist, Ashley Cain, 33, tragically lost his eight-month-old daughter Azaylia Diamond Cain to Acute Myeloid Leukaemia in April 2021.
This unimaginable tragedy led Ashley and Azaylia’s mum, Safiyya Vorajee, to create The Azaylia Foundation a month later to help fight childhood cancer and to change the attitudes and a system they say considers cancer to be rare in children.
Over the next three years, to raise awareness of The Azaylia Foundation and childhood cancer, Ashley has pushed himself to complete numerous extreme challenges but on the third anniversary of Azaylia’s passing - April 24 - he began his biggest challenge yet.
Called an ‘Ultraman’, Ashley will be the first person in the world to complete the challenge, and as part of his journey, he will be heading to Preston this week.
Find out more about what the challenge consists of and how the people of Preston can help below...
What has Ashley said about the challenge?
Ashley told the Post: “I’ve run marathons, ultra marathons, cycled the length of Britain, kayaked for 1000 miles and climbed one of the world’s highest peaks in the name of my daughter Azaylia, and to help fight childhood cancer. Now I’m stepping up the fight with my world’s first challenge, ULTRAMAN. I am crossing Britain three times from top to bottom - once running, once cycling and once kayaking. That’s nearly 3,000 miles in three months, to help raise funds for the charity set up in my daughter’s name, The Azaylia Foundation, and specifically The Azaylia Childhood Cancer PhD Scholarship Programme. It’s already funded 5 PhDs with a target of 20 PhDs in 5 years.
“This challenge is also an amazing opportunity to meet people along the way who are supporting this movement, people like John Robinson (who I am running with tomorrow), who lost his son Charlie to cancer. I am hoping people will support us and The Azaylia Foundation - please donate to my GoFundMe if you can.”
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
When is Ashley coming to Preston?
Ashley’s Ultraman challenge will see him cross into Preston on Friday, May 10.
He is expected to get to Barton Grange Marina at around 4.30pm where he will be greeted by Inskip local John Robinson, who founded the charity ‘Thumbs Up For Charlie’, and members of the community.
John and Ashley will then head off together on Saturday morning from the marina.
How can you show your support?
You can donate to Ashley’s GoFundMe here.
Ashley also said he would love for the people of Preston to come and meet him when he arrives at Barton Grange Marina on Friday.
If you wish to do so, you can track Ashley’s route and see what exact time he is due to arrive in Preston by following his Instagram account.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.