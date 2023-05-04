Wyre Light, situated two miles off Fleetwood, caused a stir when it was built because it was the world’s first screwpile lighthouse in operation, when the lantern was first lit on June 6 1840.

The 40ft structure’s design was a pioneering one, the brainchild of celebrated Irish engineer Alexander Mitchell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However Wyre Light, one of three lighthouses in Fleetwood, was destroyed by a fire in 1948 and its light was made automatic, before being eventually replaced by a lighted buoy in 1979.

The remains of the historic Wyre Light lighthouse could soon be lost forever. Photos: Fleetwood RNLI

Since then the lighthouse has been a haunting, ghostly ruin, to which walkers are expertly guided by Fleetwood RNLI in the popular Wreck Trek walk across the sands, with this year’s event on June 11 already sold out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly, however, Wyre Light is becoming increasingly fragile and it is feared the remains of the structure may collapse and finally be lost.

So Manchester-based artist Natasha Emily Lynch has made Wyre Light one of ten UK lighthouses included in her Great Beacons of Light project, to focus attention on them.

No organisation has admitted responsibility for Wyre Light

She said: “My specific focus is on the Wyre Light, as it is in urgent need of attention. It is falling down, with no one claiming any responsibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I intend inviting guest artists to each of the ten lighthouses and we will focus on poems, visual performance artists and actors.

"We hope to work with local people, schools and community centres, with the intention to stay in each location for two weeks, holding workshops and creating an exhibition.”

Natasha hopes that by raising the profile of the Wyre Light it will hopefully help draw attention to its plight.

Glory days - Wyre Light before the blaze

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She will work closely with Fleetwood Museum and the Association of Lighthouse Keepers for the project.

Fleetwood RNLI hopes to host one of the exhibitions at their lifeboat station, which will be a unique venue for Natasha and her fellow artists to display their work.

Captain David Eccles, Lifeboat Operations Manager for Fleetwood RNLI said: “As a charity, it’s important to be involved and support the local community, reciprocating the support they give us and Natasha’s project gives us a great

opportunity to do just that.’’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad