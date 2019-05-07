Artisan Makers Market set for its inaugural opening day in Preston

The iconic Preston Flag Market is set to play host to the city’s inaugural Makers Market this weekend.

The artisan market will host live DJs and musicians, while showcasing the best food, drink and creativity the city has to offer.

A spokesman for Preston City Centre Business Improvement District (BID). said: “These events present a great opportunity for Preston.

“Not only will they encourage local people to visit the city centre, the Makers Market has the potential to tempt people from outside the catchment area to visit and support the area as a whole.

“The anticipated increase in footfall will be of enormous benefit to local businesses and traders.

Makers Market visitors get to meet unique creators, makers, designers, producers, musicians and artists with a collection of independent artisan traders, over half of which are local, coming together to share their trades with the community.

Vicky Crane, director at the Markers Market said: “We are extremely excited to bring a Makers Market to Preston, which we hope will become a regular event in the city’s calendar, working with local companies to showcase the very finest in food, drink, arts and craft.”

Andrew Stringer, chairman of Preston’s Retail Forum said: “We are delighted that Preston is to host the Makers Market and thank PCC for their support. Elsewhere these events have proven so beneficial, not only to the traders taking part but to local businesses and the economy generally, due to the atmosphere created and the visitor numbers attracted.

“We will continue to work with the local authorities and local businesses to make this just the first of many.”

Maker’s Market events have a loyal following with thousands of expectant visitors heading to their markets across the North West in Knutsford, Liverpool, at the Lowry Outlet, Chorlton and at Spinningfields in Manchester.

The first event in Preston was originally scheduled to take place on Fishergate but will now take place on the Flag Market.

It is staged by independent experts and supported by Preston BID, the City Retail Forum and Preston City Council.

The Makers Market will come to Preston for the first time on the Flag Market on Saturday, May 11 between 10am and 4pm.

Dates for the diary for when the next two Makers Markets take place are Saturday, June 8 and Saturday, July 13.