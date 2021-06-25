Area of Preston where every over-16 is vaccinated

Three in five people in Preston have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal.

NHS data shows 68,690 people had received both jabs by June 20 – 60 per cent of those aged 16 and over, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 64,927 were aged 25 and over – 69 per cent of the age group.

It means 3,763 people aged between 16 to 25 have received both doses.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who had received at least one dose between different areas across Preston.

Across Preston, 81 per cent of those aged 16 and over have had one jab.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Broughton and Wychnor, with 100 per cent of people aged 16 and over given their first dose

2) Grimsargh and Goosnargh, 99.4 per cent

3) Fulwood, 96.7 per cent

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) St George's, 60 per cent

2) Preston Town Centre, 63 per cent

3) Plungington and University, 68 per cent

Across England, 26.4m people had received a second dose of the jab by June 20 – 58 per cent of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 25.6 million people aged 25 and over – 65 per cent of the age group.