Fairy Dust Events for Millennium Hall
This Saturday Millennium Hall in Preston will once again play host to Fairy Dust Events.
Event organiser Sarah Williams said: "We are again there between 2pm and 5pm and, as always, we have some amazing traders for the afternoon, and our charity tombola for Northwest Air Ambulance and Miles for Mitchie.
"We will also have a special appearance by a very special guest either Tigger or the Easter Bunny at around 3.30pm."
Among the stall holders will be Knit One, Purr One charity craft stall, raising funds for A Purrfect Friend cat rescue, Utility Warehouse, Avon Cosmetics, Cheese on Wheels, Body Shop, Tropic Skincare, wax melts, and wax melt burners, reed defusers and scented candles, Dollies Designs and many more.
There will also be craft kits for adults and children and a free 20k giveaway up for grabs.
Fairydust events, which boasts a five-star rating on Google has been the Honorary Patron for Age Concern Central Lancashire since last year.
For more information visit: www.fairydust-events.co.uk.