Appeal to help find missing Chorley man Gary Mayren

Police are concerned about the wellbeing of Gary Mayren, who has gone missing from Chorley

The 53-year-old was last seen yesterday (Monday, October 25) at around 2.30pm in the Eaves Lane area.

Gary is described as 5ft 9in tall, of average build with short dark brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a light grey hooded zip jacket, dark blue jeans and white trainers.

As well as Chorley he has links to South Ribble.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We are concerned for Gary’s health and well-being and would urge members of the public to help us with any sighting of him so we can get him back home.”