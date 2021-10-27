Appeal to help find man missing for three days from Preston

Vincent Fazackerley has been reported as missing

They are currently looking for Vincent Fazackerley, who was last seen on Sunday October 24.

.Vincent has links to Hull, Beverley and Skegness as well as central Preston.

He is a white male aged 62, of medium build and he currently has a grey beard.

Police said: "Typically Vincent wears a red coat and has two crutches.

"Sometimes he wears glasses and he may also have possession of a dark grey rucksack and a beige suitcase."