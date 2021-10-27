Appeal to help find man missing for three days from Preston
Police are concerned about the welfare of a man who went missing from Preston three days ago.
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 8:25 am
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 8:26 am
They are currently looking for Vincent Fazackerley, who was last seen on Sunday October 24.
.Vincent has links to Hull, Beverley and Skegness as well as central Preston.
He is a white male aged 62, of medium build and he currently has a grey beard.
Police said: "Typically Vincent wears a red coat and has two crutches.
"Sometimes he wears glasses and he may also have possession of a dark grey rucksack and a beige suitcase."
If you can assist with Vincent's whereabouts, please contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 593 from 25th October.