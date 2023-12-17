News you can trust since 1886
Police are appealing for information to trace a wanted man from Adlington.
By Emma Downey
Published 17th Dec 2023, 10:03 GMT
Alex Taylor is wanted for failing to attend police bail. The 32-year-old is known to frequent the Haslingden area of Lancashire.

He is described as white, 6 foot tall, of slim build, with short, brown hair.

Anyone who sees Taylor or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to report it via the Cheshire Police website, quoting 22000929252 or call Cheshire Constabulary on 101.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

