Appeal for dog owners to have their pets give blood

A dog giving blood at a Pet Blood Bank

Pet Blood Bank UK is currently appealing for dogs in Lancashire to come forward as blood donors to help save the lives of other animals.

The charity runs donation sessions in Burnley, Thornton-Cleveleys, and Morecambe, and needs happy, healthy, and confident dogs to come forward as donors.

Pet Blood Bank is just like the human blood service, but for dogs. They collect blood donations from donor dogs across the UK which then go towards helping to save the lives of other dogs in need. Every donation a dog gives can help to save the lives of up to four other dogs.

Donor dog Alfie

Dogs in Lancashire as well as all dogs across the UK, have access to the lifesaving blood should they ever need it, so it really is a vital service.

To become a donor, your dog must weigh more than 25kg, be between the ages of 1 and 8, and be fit and healthy. It is also important that they are confident, enjoy meeting new people, and having new experiences as the dogs will go into their donation appointment alone while owners wait outside in order to minimise risk during the pandemic.

The donation itself only takes 5-10 minutes, but owners should expect their dogs to be with the team for around 35-40 minutes. Dogs receive a full health check from the Pet Blood Bank vet before donating and get showered with treats, fuss, and attention throughout their appointment. They even get a goody bag and toy to take home, as well as the pride of being a lifesaver.

Upcoming donation sessions in Lancashire include:

Animal Trust Blackburn – Saturday 4 September

Vets4Pets Cleveleys, Thornton-Cleveleys – Sunday 12 September

Vets4Pets Lancaster, Morecambe – Sunday 7 November

Rose Valley Vets, Burnley – to be confirmed