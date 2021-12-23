To support the charity during this crucial time, AO has donated an oven, a hob and a washing machine, which will be put to good use, ensuring the hedgehogs get the nutritious, cooked meals they need as well as the clean blankets to nest in during their rehabilitation before they are released back into the wild.

The rescue centre operates from the home of founder Janette Jones and is dedicated to the preservation and rehabilitation of hedgehogs in the North West. This work comes to the fore in winter as it is the most dangerous time for this endangered species as they need to seek safe shelter and prepare for hibernation.

Janette said: “We are so grateful for the generous donation from AO. These items will have a huge impact on ensuring we can continue to care for these treasured animals as we pursue our aim of increasing the population of hedgehogs in the local area.”

Pixie the hedgehog.

David Lawson, the managing director at AO.com, added: “Janette is doing incredible work and we’re delighted to get behind their effort of rescuing hedgehogs throughout the North West. Whilst it was surprising to see how important these kitchen appliances are in looking after the hedgehogs, we hope that our donation can go some way into making a real difference.”