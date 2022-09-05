Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former cricketer and broadcaster Flintoff made the admission that he was picked on at school because of his choice of sport.

He made the admission during a ‘carpool moment’ with Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK superstar Tayce on an upcoming television programme.

“I was bullied for playing cricket,” he said. “I went to school in Preston and on the estate, it was quite rough and cricket was deemed as a posh sport."

Andrew (Freddie) Flintoff and Tayce.

He goes on to explain that most of the people from his hometown played football due to the stereotypes of the sport, before going on to say: “I was like Billy Elliot!”

The admission comes after Freddie’s popular documentary aired across British screens, showing him helping engage children from Preston in Cricket, Freddie Flintoff: Field of Dreams. The sporting legend attempted to smash the stereotypes around cricket and make his own team with reluctant teenagers from his own working-class home city, Preston.

The sports star talked more about his past in Lancashire as he tells Tayce about growing up in Preston and when he began to play cricket professionally at the age of 15.

The dynamic pair are seen to be driving around Manchester in the short clip as part of a promotional campaign for Booking.com’s ‘Travel Proud’ programme, aimed at making travelling more comfortable for the LGBTQ+ community.