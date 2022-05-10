Auditions will take place on Saturday, May 28 at Charnock Richard Football Club.

With over 30 years' experience in the entertainment industry, Andi said: "I will be holding open auditions for the youngsters of Chorley and Lancashire, whether they have experience or not, to appear in this show as I feel young people missed out on so much during Covid and I would like to give them an opportunity to do something they love.

"I love working with kids and seeing them succeed.

Andi Mac will be holding auditions at Charnock Richard Football Club next month for a production of Glee

"They need something to focus on rather than their iPads - so when I saw Glee on Netflix that's where the idea came about - kind of like Lancashire's Got Talent."

The 49-year-old who has lived in Charnock Richard for the past 10 years, has worked with many a celeb and credits the late magician and television presenter Paul Daniels as a mentor.

"I started out in clubs when I was 12 and have done radio and TV.

Andi Mac will be holding Glee auditions for Lancashire and Chorley residents next

"I love theatre production and because of the last two years people want that escapism.

"I went on tour with Paul Daniels for a production of Hair Today Gone Tomorrow where he supported me and showed me the ropes."

She added: "I currently work in theatre, radio and TV. For the last decade I’ve worked a lot with The Blackburn Empire Theatre.”

The event will take place on Saturday, August 2.