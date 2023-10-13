Anderton Primary School welcome special visitor and grandson of former pupil who served in the Navy during WW1
A primary school in Chorley welcomed a special visitor on Wednesday.
By Emma Downey
Published 13th Oct 2023, 11:40 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 11:49 BST
Anderton Primary School, Babylon Lane, Adlington, were privileged to have Mr Woosey, 75, – the grandson of former pupil James Woosey who served in the Navy during World War One. He came in to school to show the children his grandfather's medal, some photos and regaled them with stories.
The Woosey family have two names on the school plaque. Both brothers - Fred, who was killed in action and brother James who was was awarded two bars and the bravery medal.
Take a look at some of the pictures.
