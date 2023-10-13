News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein

Anderton Primary School welcome special visitor and grandson of former pupil who served in the Navy during WW1

A primary school in Chorley welcomed a special visitor on Wednesday.
By Emma Downey
Published 13th Oct 2023, 11:40 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 11:49 BST

Anderton Primary School, Babylon Lane, Adlington, were privileged to have Mr Woosey, 75, – the grandson of former pupil James Woosey who served in the Navy during World War One. He came in to school to show the children his grandfather's medal, some photos and regaled them with stories.

The Woosey family have two names on the school plaque. Both brothers - Fred, who was killed in action and brother James who was was awarded two bars and the bravery medal.

Take a look at some of the pictures.

The late James Woosey who served in the Navy during World War One was a former pupil at the school

1. Grandson of former Anderton Primary School pupil pays a visit

The late James Woosey who served in the Navy during World War One was a former pupil at the school Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Mr Woosley dropped in to the school last Wednesday much to the delight of staff and children

2. Grandson of former Anderton Primary School pupil pays a visit

Mr Woosley dropped in to the school last Wednesday much to the delight of staff and children Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Getting ready to introduce the special visitor to the children

3. Grandson of former Anderton Primary School pupil pays a visit

Getting ready to introduce the special visitor to the children Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Mr Woosley came in to school to show the children his grandfather's medal, some photos and regaled them with stories

4. Grandson of former Anderton Primary School pupil pays a visit

Mr Woosley came in to school to show the children his grandfather's medal, some photos and regaled them with stories Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Chorley