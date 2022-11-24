An invaluable escape from the trials of everyday life: the Lancashire Youth Zone offering kids solace

Unfortunately, however, as a charity which provides a welcoming environment for young people to spend time with friends, enjoy nutritious meals, escape the pressures of life, and focus on themselves, they’re finding themselves in more demand than ever before.

In the wake of the pandemic, one in three young people in Chorley and the surrounding areas regularly visit the Youth Zone and, amidst recent reports about teen violence in the town, the charity say that young people who have suffered in challenging circumstances over the past two years need more help.

“The last couple of years have been very difficult for us all, but for some young people the impact has been devastating,” says the charity’s CEO Janine Blythe. “Inspire has been there for all our young people every single day throughout the pandemic. However, right now it feels like it isn’t getting better, it is getting worse.

A participant plays football at Inspire Chorley Youth Zone

“The disruption has been hard to bear even for the most resilient child who comes from loving, stable, and secure family environments,” she adds. “Even here, we’ve seen worrying increases in emotional health and wellbeing issues, anxiety, depression, social skills, and confidence in most of the children and young people who come to Inspire.

“If this is the case, imagine the impact on children who don’t have the most stable home life, whose parents or carers may be struggling themselves with their own mental health, physical health, relationships or finance issues. Unfortunately, we’re seeing more and more young people who are really struggling and some children in incredibly desperate situations.

“It’s one of the reasons we offered free food over the summer holidays - to make sure they know they can not only come to Inspire and get the help they need, but a hot meal, something they aren’t necessarily guaranteed when schools close for the summer.”

Leigh Buckingham at Inspire

Having helped thousands of people since opening its doors in 2018, the charity relies on the invaluable fundraising efforts of the local community and support from various businesses to meet its £1.1m operating costs, with Janine saying: “We get no statutory funding at all; our partnerships are the only reasons we’re able to change and sometimes even save lives.”

To facilitate fundraising efforts, Inspire has appointed Andrew Dunn, who is client relationship director at law firm CG Professional, as a trustee and Partnerships Director to create more valuable partnerships and raise awareness.

“I was born in Chorley and I recognise how important it is for the business community to support our young people,” says Andrew. “If I can facilitate that happening, then I’m more than happy to do so. Businesses that get involved are making a positive impact to the lives of Chorley’s young people and, ultimately, their future workforce.”

Andrew Turner, the Chair of Inspire, is hopeful that more businesses will be moved to lend an invaluable hand, too. “Every single penny at Inspire Youth Zone is focused on achieving the best outcomes for thousands of local children, so we know absolutely that our investment is very well spent,” he says. “Inspire changes lives, it’s that simple.”

Inspire Youth Zone Chorley offers kids an invaluable place to engage in extra-curricular activities.

Inspire Chorley Youth Zone

A drummer at Inspire Chorley Youth Zone

