How part of the redeveloped Phoenix Park will look (image: MCK Commercial Design/De Pol

While some welcomed the news, others doubted whether it would happen or questioned what value the project had for people in Preston

The development - on the edge of the River Ribble and close to Preston Marina - will involve a radical revamp of the existing Trax Motor Centre site and will offer sports including canoeing, stand-up paddle boarding and water-skiing.

The current operation - off Wallend Road - has long been centred around motocross and go-karting which, while open to the public, is part of a wider project providing training and education facilities for children in care.

Under the blueprint that has now been approved by Preston City Council’s planning committee, just under a third of the 33 hectare plot - recently christened Phoenix Park - will be redeveloped to create a “leisure lake”, dry ski slope and mountain biking track.

Thirteen lodges will also be built on the lakeside and used as “transitional accommodation” for post-16-year-old students, to give them a greater degree of independence, but while still delivering the ongoing support and supervision that their care plans require.

What Preston folk said

On social media sites, including the Lancashire Evening Post’s page, residents reacted to the news.

Paulo Balshaw said: “Let’s hope we can extend the Ribble steam railway down to this with a new station.”

Adam Kean said: “It would be nice if they could put a station at strand Road as well.”

But Terri Edwards said: “I’d be surprised if this is ever started.

John Rally Ric Wood commented: “Nothing but a smoke screen from Preston’s real issues, nothing will come of this.”

Mark Stephen Longbottom: “So this isn't going to bring in mass tourism when it's not for the general public, is it?”

Andrew Teasdale: “So where are the people who used the track going to go, Avenham Park or another location illegal site?”

William Edmonds said: “Never get off the ground unless someone has a shed load of money they want to throw away!”

Chris Brindle said: “Thirteen lodges for ‘post sixteen students’ with a ‘care plan’ ? What exactly does that mean?”

Michael Benson said: “Probably so they can get government funding to pay for it all and guaranteed tenants that our tax money will pay for.”

Tina Strickland added: “Cloud cuckoo land.”

What councillors said

Coun Jennifer Mein, who is responsible for health and wellbeing, added: “It will provide an amazing opportunity for children in care, but also other groups - we haven’t got anything like it.