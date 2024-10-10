Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People living near Amazon’s huge new car park in Leyland - built for its fleet of delivery vans - say they are being kept awake at night by its 24 hour lighting.

“Jesus Christ it's bright! Surely they can't be allowed to leave these on all night!? said one Farington resident who lives near the massive multi-storey.

The three-floor facility is being built on land to the rear of Lancaster House on Centurion Way, close to the online retailer’s huge distribution centre which opened on Lancashire Business Park in 2015.

The lights were switched on for the first time on Wednesday night and residents - including those with small children - now fear its light pollution will disturb their sleep.

“I’m amazed that it got planning permission. It was always going to be a monstrosity, and now it’s a very bright one!,” said another homeowner whose home is just metres away from the multi-storey car park.

Amazon was given permission by South Ribble Borough Council to build the car park in 2021 to accommodate 426 of its delivery vans.

The Council’s planning committee gave the green light to the 50-feet high structure to store the firm’s fleet after being told that the company planned to power all of its vehicles with renewable energy by 2030 – generating an estimated 60 percent reduction in carbon emissions over the life cycle of a van when compared to diesel operation.

An image of how the multi-storey van park will look on completion (Image: SMR Architects).

“It's just awful,” said a resident living on the Farington Green estate, which backs on to the car park.

“The construction noise we have to put up with six days a week is bad enough and now we don’t even get a peaceful night because we have these blindingly bright lights, it's awful.”

When plans were published in 2020, Farington East ward councillor Jacky Alty described the unclad sides of the car park as being akin to a “brutalist construct” - and it’s these unclad sections which are now keeping its neighbours up at night.

“My son is due in three months and his room looks over that monstrosity,” fumed another resident.

“I live across from it and one reason I chose the house I did was the field behind and how peaceful it was. Now we have this eyesore. I just don't understand how it got permission in the first place? They won't take it down but they should at least turn the lights off at night.”

One resident in Kentmere Avenue, where houses are just metres from the Amazon site, likened the illuminated car park to the Illuminations in Blackpool.

“It’s outrageous! People with little kids live right on the back of it, I don’t know how they’ll get to sleep at night. It is such a badly thought-out project, especially on the doorsteps of a residential area. It’s like living next to Blackpool Illuminations.”

Amazon were approached for comment.