An amateur photographer has shared an incredible set of images featuring some of his favourite scenes from around Chorley.

Bernard Noblett, who has lived in the town his entire life, shared the images on Facebook as a final farewell to the town he has called home before he makes the move to Cheshire to be closer to his son.

In the post to the Chorley Life Facebook group, Bernard said: “I probably won't post many photos here in future as after spending all our lives in Chorley we are moving to Cheshire, so here is a selection of the bits of the Chorley I most like taken over the last few years.”

When asked what he would miss most about Chorley, Bernard referred back to his images saying: “what I will miss most is everything that is in the photos.”

Here are a selection of Bernard’s wonderful snaps of Chorley.

