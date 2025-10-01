All the shows coming to Preston and Chorley in October including top comedians

October culminates with all the fun of Halloween but there’s plenty of shows to keep you entertained in Preston and Chorley before then!

Across October, a wide variety of solo-stars, plays and musicals will be on at the Preston Playhouse and Chorley Theatre.

To save you from scrolling through their websites yourselves, we’ve collated all the show listings from across the two venues below.

As well as the date, you can find some quick show information and the price of tickets.

Preston Playhouse

Find out what’s on at the Preston Playhouse in October | Google Maps

October 8-11: Relatively Speaking– Presented by Broughton Players, this play follows Greg and Ginny, who live together, but Greg is becoming somewhat suspicious that he is not the only man in her life, a mix up then creates a wildly hilarious situation Tickets from £12

October 22-25: Short Sharp Shocks– Presented by the Hall Players, Nightmares Anonymous, the self-help group of your dreams, bring you four darkly comic tales of mystery, murder and the supernatural. Tickets from £12

October 29: Gary Meikle ‘Neurospicy’– The comedian, recently diagnosed as neurodivergent, brings you a brand new show where he’ll provide a first hand insight from his delusional eyes to what goes on in his ever expanding mind with stories of how he’s managed to survive through a life of total confusement to how and why he now prefer to be alone, mostly!! Tickets from £12

Chorley Theatre

Take a look below at what’s on at the Chorley Theatre in October. | Google Maps

October 2: Kieran Hogson ‘Voice of Amerca’– The four time Edinburgh comedy award nominee explores how a scared world feels about the USA and impersonates a bunch of old prospectors and former Presidents. Tickets £20

October 11: The Totally Improved Musical –Every night is opening night as these top improvisers compose brand-new comedy musicals from your title suggestions. Tickets £8

October 13-18: The Knicker Spy– This thrilling play is the untold fascinating true story of an opera singer from Wigan who charmed Adolf Hitler while helping Britain win World War II. Tickets £10

October 14: Peter James in Conversation with Louise Minchin– Peter, the author behind the ROy Grace novels, will be in-conversation with author and TV presenter Louise Minchin telling all about his latest novel The Hawk is Dead and the links with Buckingham Palace. Tickets £27

October 17: The Bar-Steward Sons of Val Doonican– Far from being your typical folk ensemble, this cult-like collective of like-minded knit-wear enthusiasts are determined to follow in their spiritual father’s immortal footsteps and keep his legacy alive. Tickets £22.50

October 19: Kate Mosse Ebb & flo bookshop bring award-winning writer and feminist Kate Mosse to Chorley Theatre with her latest book Feminist History For Every Day of the Year featuring a talk, audience Q&A and book signing. Tickets £26 with a book, £12 without

October 22: Tom Houghton ‘Deep’ – After a phenomenal, sold-out, international tour, plus, a second round of supporting Milton Jones, he man who asked us, “Do you ski?” is turning everything upside down and asking, “Do you scuba?”. Tickets £20

October 23: Matt Richardson ‘Brash’– The comedian and presenter explores how attempting to navigate a world of mate’s kids, mortgages and village life is proving a challenge for the guy who can’t resist causing a scene. Tickets £16

October 24: Knightmare Live–Based on the cult TV classic, Knightmare, the hilarious, award winning show returns for its 10th anniversary (now in its 2nd year!) Tickets £19

October 25: Manford’s Comedy Club – A regular event in which Jason and his team select some of the best circuit comedians and send them to Chorley Theatre for a great night of comedy. Tickets £13.50

October 28-29: Mark Steel ‘The Leopard in My House’– Join multi award-winning, BAFTA-nominated writer and comedian Mark Steel for his new tour where the topic is his battle with throat cancer which he is currently winning (thankfully). Tickets £18

October 30: Telling Tales with Jenn Ashworth, hosted by Joanne Sefton – A live literary evening which brings together a select handful of new writers to share the stage with an invited guest author. Tickets £5

October 31: The Magic of Terry Pratchett – Join author and comedian Marc Burrows on a journey through the life and work of Sir Terry Pratchett, based on his Locus Award-winning biography and officially endorsed by the author’s estate. Tickets £18.50