The event at New Longton Sports and Social Club will feature more than 20 cask and craft beers and ciders, along with the return of the popular gin and prosecco bar.

Entry to the festival, which runs from Friday, March 18 to Sunday, March 220, is £5, which includes a commemorative glass and two half pint beer tokens.

The gin and prosecco bar will have a separate pricing policy - there will be no entry fee for that section.

Beer we go again

There will be live music throughout the festival from local bands and artists and there will be food on offer too.

The festival will also be donating some of the profits to Papyrus UK, a charity which aims to help prevent suicide amongst young people.

The club, on Chapel Lane, will be open throughout and there is no entry fee for those not wanting to participate in the festival.