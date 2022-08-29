News you can trust since 1886
Alfie Boe on stage with fellow tenor John Owen Jones. Picture: Darren Nelson.

Alfie Boe at Lytham Proms: These were the glorious scenes at Lytham Hall as Blackpool-born tenor starred

Oh what a glorious evening it was at Lytham Hall as hundreds of music fans packed the picturesque grounds to enjoy a dazzling bill of musical entertainment topped by Blackpool-born tenor Alfie Boe.

By Tony Durkin
Monday, 29th August 2022, 11:27 am
Updated Monday, 29th August 2022, 3:30 pm

Alfie, who grew up in Fleetwood and always enjoys returning to perform on the Fylde coast, was supported by fellow tenor John Owen-Jones, vocal group Monroe and Fylde teenager Edward Rhodes.

Union flags, hats and costumes were to the fore as the audience proclaimed their patriotism among the picnics and partying on an ideal evening in a wonderful setting.

1. Proms at Lytham Hall

The concert was a particularly special occasion for Josh Hughes and Johanna Rutherford, who celebrated their engagement.

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 0771

2. Proms at Lytham Hall

Carol Malpas and Lennore Preston show their support at the Lytham Hall concert.

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 0771

3. Proms at Lytham Hall

Alfie Boe topped the bill at the Proms concert. Picture: Darren Nelson.

Photo: darren nelson

4. Proms at Lytham Hall

Joanna Thomas waving the flags at Lytham Hall.

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 0771

Lytham HallBlackpoolFyldeFleetwood
