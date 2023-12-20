Aldi has announced changes to its services across Lancashire.

The supermarket giant has extended its reservation window to pick up surplus food bags via Too Good To Go.

The move will now mean customers in Lancashire can secure a bag up to 24 hours ahead of the collection time via the app.

The ‘Surprise Bags’ contain a range of grocery products that are approaching their sell-by or use-by dates at a reduced price, costing just £3.30 each to purchase for at least £10 worth of food.

Customers in Lancashire can search for a nearby Aldi store in the Too Good To Go app, before selecting a bag to pick up in store within a specific time frame, with reservation windows now available from 10pm the day before.

Since partnering with the world’s largest surplus food platform last year, Aldi has sold more than 300,000 Surprise Bags and has been rated the favourite provider of Too Good To Go bags by over one million customers.

Liz Fox, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: “By extending the time our customers can reserve a surplus food bag via Too Good To Go, we are even more people can benefit from the initiative.

“Not only has this partnership helped in our goal to cut down on food waste, but Too Good To Go also offers a simple and accessible way for customers to save even more money when shopping at Aldi. It has been amazing to see how many have benefited already since our partnership began.”

In addition to its Too Good To Go partnership, Aldi’s UK stores donate surplus food to local causes all year round.