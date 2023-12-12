Alcedo Care Group raises £4k for Wigan and Leigh Hospice

Seven employees from Alcedo Care Group have faced their fears to raise £4k for Wigan and Leigh Hospice

A fearless team of seven employees from Alcedo Care Group faced their fears to take part in a charity skydive raising more than £4,000 for Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

Providing valuable physical care and emotional support to those living with terminal or life-limited illnesses, Wigan and Leigh Hospice relies heavily on donations and fundraising to continue its vital work with more than 1,200 people in the local community every year.

With branches across the North West, including Lancashire, homecare provider Alcedo Care Group made a pledge to help.

The Alcedo Care Group team before the skydive

Employees from across the business including home carers, care coordinators and branch managers came together with colleagues from head office to perform the skydive at the Black Knights Skydiving Centre in Lancaster.

Facing their fears, the Alcedo team set up a Just Giving page and launched a healthy internal competition amongst themselves to raise as much as they possibly could through sponsorship from family and friends before donning their safety gear and jumping from 15,000 feet to complete their challenge.

The result of their efforts is more than £4,000 which will go towards the daily running costs of the charity and the amazing work it delivers from its hospice on Kildare Street in Hindley, Wigan.

Care coordinator Mike Markey said: “I’ve always wanted to do a skydive so when the opportunity came up to complete the challenge and raise funds for an amazing charity that we work close with in Wigan I was happy to put myself forward and get involved. The whole day went so quickly, it was an exhilarating experience and one that I’ll never forget. I’m so pleased we raised such a good amount for Wigan and Leigh Hospice, it is such a worthy cause and one that I was pleased to be able to support.”

Managing director at Alcedo Care Group, Andy Boardman, added: “We’re all so proud of them for taking on the challenge and raising such a large amount for Wigan and Leigh Hospice. Working in homes and with families across the North West, we see first hand the vital work that charities undertake and are pleased to support them wherever we can.”

Recently rated one of the Top 20 large home care groups for all ages for the fourth year running, Alcedo Care Group now has 18 offices in the North of England and Wales; Blackburn & Darwen, Blackpool & Fylde, Bury, Chester, Crewe, Holywell, Lancaster & Wyre, Liverpool (Kirkdale), Liverpool (Speke), Preston, Southport, South Lakes, St Helens, Trafford, Ulverston & Barrow, St Asaph, Wigan and Wirral.