Alcedo Care appoints two new nurses in Lancashire

Alcedo Care Group continues to invest in its portfolio of nurse-led services with the appointment of two adult complex care nurses in Lancashire.

Following the recent appointments, the Group now has 14 nurses comprising RGN’s, RMN’s and Paediatric Nurses. The diverse experience and qualifications of Alcedo’s nurses means the Group can provide a full range of both complex physical and mental health care services to clients of all ages in their own homes.

Paul Wilson, from Poulton-Le-Fylde, and Emily Kirkpatrick, from Wigan, are both currently completing a preceptorship with the home care specialists, strengthening Alcedo’s ever-growing complex care team.

Emily Kirkpatrick and Paul Wilson. Photo: Alcedo Care Group

Paul has worked for Alcedo for a number of years in a range of roles whilst completing his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Dance. Committed to gaining more experience and expertise in complex care, he remained with the company when he undertook his Master of Sciences in Adult Nursing.

He adds: “Every day is different at Alcedo. The needs of complex care clients are so varied, so I work with clinically-trained nurses and carers to ensure we deliver bespoke, tailored care packages. Often our clients have significant, long-term and complicated health issues, such as chronic illnesses and neurological conditions, so it’s important we have the knowledge to provide expert clinical complex care, ultimately enriching their lives.

“Through the preceptorship and encouragement from colleagues, I hope to settle into my new role as adult complex care registered general nurse and successfully transition into an autonomous complex care practitioner.”

Emily, aged 19, was keen to gain some experience working in the community alongside her nursing studies. She was intrigued by Alcedo who were looking for complex care assistants, a role she hadn’t heard of, so decided to apply for a home care assistant role initially before moving into complex care.

Emily says: “I started my professional care career when I was 16 years old, studying as a BTEC student nurse. At 18 years old I started at Edge Hill University. I have always worked whilst studying and am thrilled to be part of the Alcedo team. They have already proved to be so influential in both my educational and professional roles with fantastic complex care training in gastrostomy, ventilation and tracheostomy to name a few.

“Having received my registration at the end of last year, the preceptorship is allowing me the opportunity to practice independently, work alongside other complex care nurses and I can now complete assessments and care plans. I am growing in confidence daily and in the coming months hope to further develop my nursing skills, providing exceptional care to clients with complex needs in the comfort of their own homes.”

Andy Boardman, Managing Director at Alcedo Care, concludes: “As we expand our complex care offering across the North of England and Wales, the need to appoint experienced individuals remains a priority. Both Emily and Paul are dedicated care professionals who have long careers ahead of them. We will continue to support them as they develop their skills and further their education, and wish them well in their new complex care roles.”

The Alcedo Care Services Group now has 20 offices in the North of England and Wales; Birkenhead, Blackburn & Darwen, Blackpool & Fylde, Bury, Chester, Crewe, Lancaster & Wyre, Liverpool (Kirkdale), Liverpool (Speke), Ormskirk, Preston, Southport, South Lakes, St Asaph, St Helens, Trafford, Ulverston, Warrington, Wigan and Wirral.