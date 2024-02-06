Age UK Lancashire named charity of the year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This prestigious recognition reflects the ongoing commitment and dedication of Age UK Lancashire in making a positive impact on the lives of older people in Lancashire.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to enhance the well-being and support systems for older people in Lancashire. The Eric Wright Charitable Trust have been supporting Age UK Lancashire since 2017. The charity has received grants towards its Information and Advice service and in 2022 the Trust provided a grant to support with the increase in need from clients and vulnerable groups during the cost-of-living crisis.

As part of being named Chairty of the Year, Age UK Lancashire will receive £25,000 which will be used to fund their Good Day Calls, a befriending service that last year made over 8,000 calls to isolated and lonely older people living Lancashire.

Alison Wright and Mark Smith, Eric Wright Group, present cheque to Age UK Lancashire

Teri Stephenson, Chief Executive at Age UK Lancashire said:

“We’re thrilled to be named as one of Eric Wright Trust’s Charities of the Year alongside other fantastic, local charities. We are very grateful for the ongoing support given to us by The Eric Wright Charitable Trust, who continue to champion our work and enable us to support more older people across Lancashire.”

To mark the news, the Trustees visited Age UK Lancashire’s office in St Annes to see firsthand the work they do, meet staff and present a cheque of £25,000.

Alison Wright, Trustee for The Eric Wright Charitable Trust said:

“The Trustees are pleased to award a grant to Age UK Lancashire. The Charities of the Year award enables us to support 8 charities, this year nominated by employees of the Eric Wright Group.

The philosophy of Age UK Lancashire is reflected in the aims and objectives of the Eric Wright Charitable Trust in supporting the older community in today’s complex society.”