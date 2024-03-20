Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michelle Wiliamson of Worsthorne is staging the event on Saturday, April 20th, to raise money for Pendleside Hospice and The Brain Tumour Charity. The event is being held in memory of two of Michelle’s close friends, Kelly Ann McDermott and Claire Halstead, who both died last year.

Paying tribute to them both Michelle said: “Claire, who was 54, was my friend from school and also my pt client for over two years. She was an amazing person and so popular with everyone. I want to keep her spirit alive by doing this.

“Kelly Ann had been with me for over 10 years and had a whole beautiful life ahead of her with Peter when she was taken at 34 with breast cancer. I honestly looked at her like my second daughter she loved how I would save my clothes for her.”

Michelle Williamson (back right) is hosting an afteroon tea event for charity in honour of her lifelong friend Claire Halstead (front left) who died last year aged just 54

Michelle’s campaign was kicked off by Ian Asworth at Nextworx 3 who donated £250 to the Brain Tumour charity. Michelle is now appealing for raffle and tombola prizes, cakes and savoury items like sausages rolls and pies. Tickets for the event, which takes place at The Holgate in Nelson Square from 2pm to 5pm, are £10 and there are limited spaces available. Michelle added: “I’m well known in my family for the best afternoon tea parties so people attending this will get a fantastic spread. I’ve sold 100 tickets so far which I am chuffed about. It’s going to be a fantastic event to honour and remember two very special ladies who meant so much to a lot of people.”