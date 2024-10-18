Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

AFC Fylde have declined to comment on the outcome of the court case of their former manager James Rowe.

Rowe, who was in charge at Mill Farm from March 7, 2022 to September 29 the same year, was found not guilty at Derby Crown Court of sexually assaulting a female masseuse.

The offence was alleged to have happened in Chesterfield in November 2021 and Rowe left his post as manager of Chesterfield FC by mutual consent the following February, being appointed AFC Fylde boss within a month.

But he resigned just over six months later after being charged with the sexual assault.

James Rowe in his time as AFC Fylde manager.

At the time, the Wesham-based club said in a statement: “Following a meeting this afternoon, the board have accepted James Rowe’s resignation as manager of the club. There will be no further comment from anyone at this time.”

At the time, AFC Fylde were unbeaten in eight matches in all competitions and went on to win promotion to the National League as champions that season under Rowe’s successor Adam Murray, who has since being succeeded by Chris Beech and, earlier this month, former England striker Kevin Phillips.

Rowe’s last match as Fylde boss was a 2-2 home draw with Spennymoor Town. He had refused to be interviewed by The Gazette since the previous May, when we reported that a national newspaper had made allegations about him.

When approached for a comment following the Rowe court case, an AFC Fylde spokesman said: “The club will be making no comment on the matter.”