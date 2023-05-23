News you can trust since 1886
Adopt a dog: 17 cuddly canines looking for a loving family in Burnley, Pendle or the Ribble Valley

Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary are asking animal lovers from across Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley to come and take a look at the 17 adorable dogs they currently have up for adoption.
By John Deehan
Published 23rd May 2023, 09:59 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 10:00 BST

The sanctuary is currently open to visitors from Thursday to Sunday between 11am and 4pm. There’s no need to make an appointment.

If you can provide a safe and loving home, visit the charity’s website for more detailed descriptions and information on the adoption process.

Take a look through our photo gallery to find out a little more about each pup:

Breed: Terrier (Staffordshire Bull) Sex: Female Age: 11 years 0 month

1. Lola

Breed: Terrier (Staffordshire Bull) Sex: Female Age: 11 years 0 month

Breed: Rottweiler Sex: Male Age: 9 years 11 months

2. Bruce

Breed: Rottweiler Sex: Male Age: 9 years 11 months

Breed: Bulldog (British) Sex: Female Age: 13 years 0 month

3. Lily

Breed: Bulldog (British) Sex: Female Age: 13 years 0 month

Breed: Spanish Water Dog Cross Sex: Female Age: 1 year 3 months

4. Dolly

Breed: Spanish Water Dog Cross Sex: Female Age: 1 year 3 months

