Adopt a dog: 16 precious pups looking for their forever home in Burnley, Pendle or the Ribble Valley
An animal rescue centre is looking for forever homes for 16 dogs who are currently up for adoption.
By John Deehan
Published 17th Apr 2023, 12:02 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 10:23 BST
Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary has the following beautiful dogs available for adoption.
Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary is currently open to visitors from Thursday to Sunday between 11am and 4pm. There’s no need to make an appointment.
If you can provide a safe and loving home, visit the charity’s website for more detailed descriptions and information on the adoption process.
Have a look through our photo gallery to find out a little more about each dog:
