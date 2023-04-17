News you can trust since 1886
Adopt a dog: 16 precious pups looking for their forever home in Burnley, Pendle or the Ribble Valley

An animal rescue centre is looking for forever homes for 16 dogs who are currently up for adoption.

By John Deehan
Published 17th Apr 2023, 12:02 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 10:23 BST

Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary has the following beautiful dogs available for adoption.

Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary is currently open to visitors from Thursday to Sunday between 11am and 4pm. There’s no need to make an appointment.

If you can provide a safe and loving home, visit the charity’s website for more detailed descriptions and information on the adoption process.

Have a look through our photo gallery to find out a little more about each dog:

Breed: Pug Terrier Crossbreed Sex: Male Age: 7 years 1 month

1. Zorro

Breed: Pug Terrier Crossbreed Sex: Male Age: 7 years 1 month Photo: NA

Photo Sales
Breed: Cavapoo Crossbreed Sex: Male Age: 5 years 1 month

2. Coco and Max

Breed: Cavapoo Crossbreed Sex: Male Age: 5 years 1 month Photo: NA

Photo Sales
Breed: Rottweiler Sex: Male Age: 9 years 11 months

3. Bruce

Breed: Rottweiler Sex: Male Age: 9 years 11 months Photo: NA

Photo Sales
Breed: Terrier (Bull) Sex: Male Age: 7 years 1 month

4. Axel

Breed: Terrier (Bull) Sex: Male Age: 7 years 1 month Photo: NA

Photo Sales
