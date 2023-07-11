News you can trust since 1886
Adlington United Reform and Methodist Church Annual Strawberry Tea

On Saturday July 8 Adlington United Reform and Methodist Church held their Annual Strawberry Tea which was opened by Councillor Kim Snape.
By Elaine AdamsContributor
Published 11th Jul 2023, 16:56 BST- 1 min read

As well as a delicious Strawberry Tea, visitors were also given the option of an 'on plan' slimmer friendly tea. A book and craft stall and a tombola offered something for everyone. Proceeds from the tea, sales and donations topped £500 and will go towards the Building Restoration Fund.

Keep your eyes peeled for our next event.

Councillor Kim Snape opening the Strawberry Tea.Councillor Kim Snape opening the Strawberry Tea.
