Adlington United Reform and Methodist Church Annual Strawberry Tea
On Saturday July 8 Adlington United Reform and Methodist Church held their Annual Strawberry Tea which was opened by Councillor Kim Snape.
As well as a delicious Strawberry Tea, visitors were also given the option of an 'on plan' slimmer friendly tea. A book and craft stall and a tombola offered something for everyone. Proceeds from the tea, sales and donations topped £500 and will go towards the Building Restoration Fund.
Keep your eyes peeled for our next event.