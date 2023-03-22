Addicts share how Red Rose Recovery saved their life as the Preston based charity wins national award
As a Lancashire addiction charity wins a prestigious national award, two service users turned volunteers in Preston share how it saved their lives.
30-year-old Simon Griffiths and 38-year-old TJ French came to Red Rose Recovery in February 2020 and February 2023 respectively, after both suffering from multiple substance addictions.
Simon, from Chorley, first attended Red Rose meetings after he was arrested for drug supplying offences, and he volunteered for numerous charity events over several months before beginning his sentence in September 2021.
Explaining how the charity became his lifeline, Simon said: “I think I would have been remanded sooner if Red Rose hadn’t given me the confidence to do things in the community, and the volunteering knocked my sentence back a bit. When I was in prison, Red Rose helped me a lot with safeguarding issues, and they helped my mum with stuff too, so I give as much as I can back to them because I owe them a lot.
“When I came out of prison, I went straight back to them and the rest is history, I've even done my life story at the Lancashire User Forum. Stability has been a massive thing for me since coming out of jail, and Red Rose has been a massive part of that. If it wasn't for Red Rose, I don't know where I'd be, I'd probably still be using if I'm honest and I would be in a revolving door for prison, so it was vital that I got back involved. If it weren't for Red Rose intervening, I'd either be in a box or in prison.”
The charity was last week recognised for its work supporting the physical and mental health needs of people affected by substance abuse throughout Lancashire and Cumbria.
Out of over 400 charities, Red Rose Recovery was chosen as one of the 10 winners of the 2023 GSK IMPACT Awards, delivered in partnership with health and care charity The King’s Fund. The winners receive £40,000 in funding as well as support and leadership development from The King’s Fund.
The judges were particularly struck by RRR’s pioneering, ‘peer-led’ approach to sharing the experiences of people in recovery to inspire others, and to improve recovery services. 90% of the charity’s staff and most of its volunteers have personal experience of addiction, mental health issues, homelessness or trauma.
Indeed, Simon is undertaking training to improve the support he can provide to other service users, whilst TJ, a new service user himself, already knows he wants to give it back.
TJ, who has struggled with addiction and been in and out of jail for the past 20 years, said: “There's a lot of benefits that I get from Red Rose, I connect with people, feel part of a bigger group, and it’s helped with my addiction massively, it’s given me stability and structure for the day.
“I’ve been here for 7 weeks now and had a lot of support, I want to give it back to other people. I’m a volunteer for them, and I’ll be doing more training to become a lead volunteer so I can give back to people that way, become a mentor. A year ago I wouldn't think I’d be sat here talking about volunteering and looking forward to the future-they’re just an amazing charity.”