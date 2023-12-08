Acts of Kindness: Blackburn customer touched by surprise special delivery

Blackburn local, Brian Clarke, experienced an unexpected and touching gesture from Wiltshire Farm Foods when the team arrived at his door with a special gift.

The thoughtful act aimed to lift his spirits and bring some added joy around his wedding anniversary date, following the sad loss of his wife eight years ago.

After being a loyal customer of almost a decade, Brian has developed a close relationship with many members of staff at the Accrington-based site, particularly those he speaks with regularly over the phone.

Knowing the anniversary date was upcoming, the team wanted to plan something special and decided to surprise him at his door with a bespoke hamper full of meaningful gifts, including a wide selection of art supplies for his beloved painting hobby and complimentary vouchers for his next order.

Lou Yewdall of Wiltshire Farm Foods (left) and Brian Clarke (right)

Lou Yewdall, Customer Service Advisor at Wiltshire Farm Foods said: “Brian is an absolute pleasure to speak to each Monday morning on the phone, he puts a smile on my face whenever he rings up. He knows us all individually and has always shown such a genuine interest in our lives and wellbeing.

“We know this is a difficult time of year for him and so I am delighted that we managed to brighten his week and spend some quality time with him in person. He’s one of the most uplifting people I have had to pleasure to meet and look forward to seeing his canvas paintings!”

After having the visit from Lou, Brian said: “I feel very grateful to Wiltshire Farm Foods for not only this wonderful surprise gift, but both the service and meals have been such a huge support to me over the last eight years.

