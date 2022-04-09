Active Lancashire secure an extra £208k to support minority groups in Preston and across the county

Active Lancashire will allocate the funds to community organisations, sports and activity clubs that work with under-represented groups, who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic, including people with disabilities, long term health conditions, disadvantaged children, and ethnically diverse communities.

The funding was achieved following a further bid by Active Lancashire for Sport England’s Together Fund (formally Tackling Inequalities fund), which was set up in April 2020 to help the physical activity sector through the coronavirus crisis.

Prior to the new funding, Active Lancashire has already accessed £352,000, supporting 98 community organisations across the county, including Preston-based Pukar Disability resource centre, Preston United Youth Development, Preston Muslim Forum, Deepdale Community Association, among other groups within the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston United Youth Development's “mums group”, who have already benefited from Active Lancashire's funding.

Omar Khan from Preston United Youth Development said, “The impact of COVID-19 on our community was immense with the highest numbers of people losing their lives. Responsibilities intensified for women who were seeing family members coming down with Covid, children to home school and incomes reducing due to lockdown.

“The Together Fund provided online respite for our ‘mums group’. They took part in virtual walks, skipping challenges and fitness sessions. After lockdown, the fund helped them take part in swimming, yoga, trampolining, cycling, boxercise and football. They were also invited to take penalties at Preston North End. The funding boosted the confidence of the group and enabled them to share their experiences and counsel each other through the trauma of losing family members.”

Adrian Leather, Chief Executive at Active Lancashire, commented: “The Together Fund is making a big difference to the lives of people in Lancashire who need it. Taking part in regular activity and sport sessions has so many positive benefits, keeping people connected and supporting the health and wellbeing of people from all walks of life. This funding is helping to ensure that this remains accessible to everyone.”