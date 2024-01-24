ABC lead vocalist Martin Fry is coming to Blackpool this year: where and how much are tickets?
Performer Martin Fry, who enjoyed worldwide success as the lead singer of the 80s New Romantics group ABC, is performing in Lancashire this year.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The lead vocalistic of the iconic ABC, Martin Fry, is hitting the road this autumn for his most intimate nationwide tour yet and will appear at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool on November 1 2024.
The now 65-year-old formed ABC in Sheffield in 1980 with four others and together the band redefined glamour and cool with their distinctive debut album The Lexicon of Love, which achieved TransAtlantic success.
In total the ABC have had eight studio albums over the past forty years and North West local Martin is the only original member still performing.
His latest show 'ABC – An Intimate Evening With Martin Fry' follows a sold-out tour of the UK, which included three sell-out nights at London Palladium, and coincides with the publication of his autobiography 'That’s the look, that’s the look… The Look of Love.'
What can you expect from Martin's show?
Martin will performing the hit songs of his career from Poison Arrow to The Look Of Love, and from Be Near Me, to When Smokey Sings,
He will then also share his personal stories of more than four decades in the music industry.
How can you get tickets?
Tickets are on sale from 10am Thursday, January 25.
You can buy them on the Winter Gardens website and prices start from £36.95.
What has Martin said about the tour?
Martin said: “I have been very lucky in my career to have played venues around the world from massive arenas in the States to Sheffield Town Hall in my hometown, where we marked 40 years of The Lexicon of Love. However, this tour really is something a bit different; an opportunity for stripped-back music and conversation with my fans. It will be really special, I can’t wait.”