National Highways and Kier need to close one lane of the A585 at the Windy Harbour junction to remove street lights, install a base layer to form part of the new bypass and work on underground services.

This work will take place during off-peak hours only to reduce disruption.

The project is being carried out to help reduce the chronic congestion on one of the Fylde coast’s busies roads.

The A585 Windy Harbour junction will be closed for five weeks weeks during November and part of December while construction work takes place.

The single-lane closure will be the northbound lane approaching from the M55 and the westbound lane approaching from Great Eccleston towards Poulton.

This means there will only be one lane available at the junction to turn left from Fleetwood Road onto Garstang New Road and only one lane available on the approach to the lights from Great Eccleston.

This work will start the week beginning Monday November 7 and will take approximately five weeks to complete.

The work will take place between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

Tristram Bardrick, National Highways’ Project Manager, said: “We have explored several methods for carrying out this phase of the scheme and it was decided closing the lane at this location is the safest option for both motorists and the workforce.

“We apologise for any disruption this may cause you and appreciate the patience of drivers in the area. I’d like to add that anyone looking to use this part of the A585 during the five weeks of work should allow extra time for their journeys.”