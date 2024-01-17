A Tree-mendous start to 2024 for Rainbow Hub

Rainbow Hub's Christmas Tree Recycling service raised over £17,500 and 2024 is off to a Tree-mendous start for the Mawdesley based charity supporting children and young people with physical and neurological disabilities.

A team of volunteer collectors and vans saved families time and hassle by collecting over 750 trees from the areas surrounding Rainbow Hub including Ormskirk, Chorley, Horwich, Blackrod, Shevington, Hesketh Bank, Tarleton, Burscough, Croston, Longton, Leyland, Lostock Hall and Bamber Bridge for a donation to the charity.

After collection, the trees were put through chipping equipment and the chippings are sent to a local biomass factory to be used for renewable energy. A win for the charity and a win for the environment.

In addition to collections and chipping equipment, other supporters provided skips, tools, technical support, expert route planning and much appreciated refreshments. Volunteers of all ages gathered to help.

One of the main supporters of Rainbow Hub Tree Collection

Emma Parish, the event organiser at Rainbow Hub, said: “This is our sixth year organising the event and we are delighted to be able to offer a service to our local community whilst raising funds and helping the environment. This year has been amazing, and we owe tremendous gratitude to every person and company who have used the service or supported the event and helped raise such a fantastic sum to start the year.

There are so many special people involved that we cannot mention everyone, but our thanks go to them all. Special mention to our wonderful sponsors Ventbrook Traffic Management, Fletchers Solicitors and HSBC who continue to show their unwavering support including the provision of vans and staff.

We are very grateful for a fantastic group of volunteers and the support of CGL Landscapes Maintenance, Taylors Butchers, Brysdales, Evans Halshaw Ford, Jambo Property Services, The Tree Barn, EMF – Elite Metal Fabs Jones Couriers, JCR-Recycling, Barlow Trailers Ltd, Wickes, AP Broome Landscapes and String Systems Ltd.

...without their help it would not have been possible.

Rainbow Hub Tree Collection supporters of all ages

Grateful thanks to Butcher Farrells Meat Emporium, Taylors Farm Shop, Morris Bakers, Mawdesley Spar & Post Office, Tesco and Morrisons for the refreshments. And Mawdesley Cricket Club for hosting the event while building work continues on our new school building.

We will be back again next year to do it all again with an even higher target!”

For information on Rainbow Hub and its work visit www.rainbowhub.org