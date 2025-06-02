Visitors were greeted by Fang ‘the Red Terror’ and Olaf ‘the Ice Dragon’ stalking the streets around The Platform, before heading inside to find live music and entertainment alongside a fabulous indoor market of Steampunk-themed stalls and displays.

The typically wacky Steampunk sport of Tea Duelling made a return and the most elegant of Steampunk sports, Parasol Duelling, made its festival debut, bringing a new air of refinement to rock, paper, scissors.

There were also gigs over two nights at The Kings Arms including Aldous Pinch, Madam Misfit, and The Brass Brothers; and Frankie Heartless, Victor and the Bully, and The Rewinders.

Take a look at some fabulous pics.

1 . A Splendid Day Out Steampunk festival in Morecambe Dressed to impress at A Splendid Day Out 2025, Steampunk festival in Morecambe. Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

2 . A Splendid Day Out Steampunk festival in Morecambe Dressed to impress at A Splendid Day Out 2025, a steampunk festival in Morecambe. Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

3 . A Splendid Day Out Steampunk festival in Morecambe Dressed to impress at A Splendid Day Out 2025, a steampunk festival in Morecambe. Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

4 . A Splendid Day Out Steampunk festival in Morecambe Dressed to impress at A Splendid Day Out 2025, a steampunk festival in Morecambe. Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales