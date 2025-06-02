Visitors were greeted by Fang ‘the Red Terror’ and Olaf ‘the Ice Dragon’ stalking the streets around The Platform, before heading inside to find live music and entertainment alongside a fabulous indoor market of Steampunk-themed stalls and displays.
The typically wacky Steampunk sport of Tea Duelling made a return and the most elegant of Steampunk sports, Parasol Duelling, made its festival debut, bringing a new air of refinement to rock, paper, scissors.
There were also gigs over two nights at The Kings Arms including Aldous Pinch, Madam Misfit, and The Brass Brothers; and Frankie Heartless, Victor and the Bully, and The Rewinders.
Take a look at some fabulous pics.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.