A Splendid Day Out: 17 fabulous pics of the Victorian Steampunk Festival in Morecambe

By Emma Downey
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 13:03 BST
Hundreds of Steampunks flocked to Morecambe for the popular festival A Splendid Day Out over the weekend.

Visitors were greeted by Fang ‘the Red Terror’ and Olaf ‘the Ice Dragon’ stalking the streets around The Platform, before heading inside to find live music and entertainment alongside a fabulous indoor market of Steampunk-themed stalls and displays.

The typically wacky Steampunk sport of Tea Duelling made a return and the most elegant of Steampunk sports, Parasol Duelling, made its festival debut, bringing a new air of refinement to rock, paper, scissors.

There were also gigs over two nights at The Kings Arms including Aldous Pinch, Madam Misfit, and The Brass Brothers; and Frankie Heartless, Victor and the Bully, and The Rewinders.

Take a look at some fabulous pics.

Dressed to impress at A Splendid Day Out 2025, Steampunk festival in Morecambe.

1. A Splendid Day Out Steampunk festival in Morecambe

Dressed to impress at A Splendid Day Out 2025, Steampunk festival in Morecambe. Photo: Michelle Adamson

