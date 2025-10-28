The Lancashire TV star Lucy Fallon has shared what has been a horrible weekend with her fans.

Blackpool born actress Lucy, who is best known for playing Bethany Platt on ITV’s Coronation Street, is no stranger to a glamorous evening spent at a showbiz event.

For instance this month the 29-year-old wowed at the Pride of Britan Awards and the month before she attended the National Television Awards in a very sparkly ensemble.

Just like everyone else though, the mum of two can have her rubbish days too and Lucy took to her Instagram yesterday to share that her whole weekend was “a reality check”.

In a story shared with her 593k followers, a barefaced and pyjama cladded Lucy is sitting on the floor next to her and PNE player Ryan Ledson’s youngest child - nine month old Nancy.

L: Lucy Fallon at the National Television Awards 2025 last month. R: Sitting at home after an eventful weekend | various

The video starts with Lucy- who also shares two-year-old Sonny with parnter Ryan saying: “Guys, guys, I didn’t want to come on here and be attention seeking but here I am”

The former Hodgson Academy pupil then explains: “We have had a weekend. It has been filled with sickness and A&E visits and everything. I don’t know who I am anymore.”

Lucy is then distracted by something that little Nancy does in front of her as she says: “Oo careful, we don’t want to go back!”

Continuing her story, Lucy says “Poor Nancy is literally so sick. I cannot-” as she brings Nancy in front of the camera to show fans her poorly eye.

“Look at her eye”, Lucy says: “I just cannot, I cannot even cope. She has been vomitting, she has a throat infection, an ear infection, an eye infection, dhe has two top teeth coming through and a sickness bug.

“So yeah, that’s just a reality check. Life comes at you really fast”.

Lucy seems to cheer herself up after the admission as her next insatgram story, posted immediately after is of her adorable pomeranian puppy, Sushi.

Lucy, Ryan, Sushi and the two children are currently staying in the Ormskirk home of Ryan’s parents as they are waiting for the renovation of their new home to complete.

Back in August, the young family moved out of their first home, with Lucy documentating their journey on TikTok.

Lucy told her 203.2k TikTok followers in the voice over: “So the time has come, we have officially moved out of our house.

“We’ve packed everything up, everything has gone o storage, and we are waiting for our house to complete.

“It’s been a very stressful and crazy time.

“It feels really weird to have moved out of this house. This is the home that Sonny and Nancy were brought back to after they were born.

“We have made some amazing memories here and it was actually really emotional seeing all of their stuff coming out of the room and thinking that we are never, ever gonna come back to this house again.

“I did have a small little cry but onwards and upwards!”