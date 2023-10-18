A Preston Stonemason becomes amateur photographer

Paul decided to take his photography hobby more seriously and bought a couple of decent cameras. His job gives him the chance to spot lots of wildlife in some beautiful cemeteries so he always take a camera to work these days.

Paul said: “Having lost my best friend to cancer earlier this year, I decided to create my first calendar and donate all the profits to St Catherine's hospice who did wonderful job looking after Dave in his final days, so far I have sold 500 raising £2000 which has by far exceeded my expectations anybody wanting to purchase one can contact me on Facebook or Instagram (pmgray74) they are £10.”