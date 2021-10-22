A Leyland community group is turning plastic bottle donations into poppies for Remembrance Day

A Leyland community group is asking for plastic bottle donations from members of the public as part of a touching tribute for Remembrance Day this year.

Leyland in Bloom will be turning the donated plastic bottles into pretty poppies, which in turn will be displayed around Leyland.

Debbie Noblett, the Vice Chair of Leyland in Bloom, said: "It’s a good thing because it’s reusing plastic bottles, and it saves people putting them into their rubbish bins because there are literally thousands every week, plus the poppies will be reused from year to year. They also look really nice, and it’s a really well supported community effort as well."

Leyland in Bloom are making poppies from plastic bottles. Pictured are Margaret Oliver, Valerie Watson, Jane Bennett, Alan Iddon and Debbie Noblett.

The plastic poppies will be placed on the War Memorial opposite Leyland's St Andrew's Church, and in the newly built dementia-friendly peace garden at the rear of the civic centre, whilst some poppies will be displayed inside the civic centre along with knitted poppies that the group are making as well.

Leyland in Bloom also made a knitted display of poppies at the civic hall for last year’s Remembrance day, and have organised similar community projects throughout the last few years, to a great reaction from local people.

Debbie, who runs the Plant Stall on Leyland Market, explained: "When we asked for knitted poppies, we were absolutely inundated with poppies that the general public had knitted, then during covid, we were liaising with Wymott Prison to have a wooden frame made for a Christmas tree, and when we appealed for squares to be knitted to cover it, we got almost a thousand squares knitted from the general public, and when we put the tree in Leyland Market so that people could bring gifts that we could then give back to the community, we were also inundated with gifts, so whenever we want anything we just ask the general public and they absolutely come up 100% backing us, it's all community related."

Anyone with plastic bottles to donate can drop them off at the Plant Stall, where they will be distributed to members of Leyland in Bloom, who will transform them in time for Remembrance Day.

Jane Bennett, the chair of Leyland in Bloom, with Debbie Noblett, the vice chair, and Alan Iddon.

The members of Leyland in Bloom are shaping and painting the plastic bottles themselves, turning them into poppies.

Jane Bennett is the chair of Leyland in Bloom, a community group which has done similar projects over the last few years.