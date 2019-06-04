Have your say

A Greggs could be on the way to Preston Bus Station.

The bakery chain, popular for its sausage rolls, has lodged plans with Preston City Council to bring an outlet to the station.

A Greggs spokesman said: “We’re looking into the possibility of opening a new shop at the Preston Bus Station later this year and will have more information about exactly where and when soon.”

Planning documents sent to the city’s authority state: “The unit is a retail unit within the newly refurbished Preston Central Bus Station.

“It is currently vacant.

“We propose installing new manual swing double doors into the unit.

“We will be installing new internal signage and a new internally illuminated badge sign.

“The shopfronts and doors to be finished in iron grey.

“We propose to carry out shop fitout works including new floor, ceiling and wall finishes, electrics, lighting and plumbing.”

Designs for the branch at the grade II listed building off Tithebarn Street, include seating areas both inside and outside the shop.

Applying for listed building consent plans state: “The appearance will not alter significantly and our proposed development will not be detrimental to the listed building.”

The new entrance will be level with the concourse, with manual swing doors.