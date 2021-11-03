Longridge Town FC made the announcement this morning, Tweeting: "Everyone @LongridgeTownFC is devastated to hear this morning that our former player @jordantucker117 has passed away.

"A great player and more importantly, a great lad. You will be sadly missed mate, RIP with your Mum now. Our thoughts and love go out to Vinny and Jordan’s family."

Jordan, believed to be in his late 20s, was a former pupil at Corpus Christi Catholic College in Fulwood and lived in Ribbleton. In his youth he had played for Liverpool and Blackburn Rovers, and attracted the interest of Fulham FC.

Commenting on the news, Joey Mullen wrote: "A top fella on and off the pitch. Rest in peace Jordan."

Dave Walker wrote: "So so sad to hear this. A wonderful guy and will be a sad loss to all his family and friends. RIP Tucker."

Lee Ashcroft, manager of Longridge Town FC, said he was "devastated" by the news.

Jordan heads the ball for Longridge Town FC

He said: "I managed Jordan for nine years, in fact I give him his debut at the age of 16 for Kendal Town. I'm devastated, heartbroken, to be honest. I've had some fantastic times with him. He had a heart of gold."

After playing at Kendal Town for six years as a centre half and full back, Lee signed Jordan once again when he took up the reigns at Longridge Town, making him club captain.

Lee added: "He was quiet, but he went about his business and was a real leader on the pitch.

"He was a very good player and Fulham were interested in signing him, but even though they offered to put his mum up in a hotel, Jordan wouldn't leave Preston."

Longridge Town's Jordan Tucker with a sliding tackle

When he found work as a joiner, Jordan was no longer able to commit to games on a Saturday, and eventually hung up his boots.

The club will be holding a minute's applause before their game against Litherland on Saturday in honour of Jordan.

Jordan's cause of death has not been announced.

Chorley FC goalkeeping coach, Craig Dootson, wrote a tribute to Jordan on Twitter, reminding other players that it's "Ok not to be ok".

He wrote: "Find time for yourself, lads.

"Find time to ask yourself, am I ok? It's not embarrassing to say you're not, it doesn't make us weak or any less of a man.