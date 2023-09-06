A Chorley yoga teacher to walk Leeds - Liverpool canal in September to raise money for domestic abuse recovery

Watch more videos on Shots!

Felicity Pryke lives close to the Leeds - Liverpool canal in Chorley. “I take a short walk or run on the canal almost every day. I have walked four miles north to Riley Bridge and three miles south to Adlington and one day I found myself wondering what the other 120 miles looked like.”

Once Felicity decided to walk the whole thing is six days, she realised that this was a challenge worthy of raising some money for a charitable cause.

Enter powerhouse speaking coach Dani Wallace. Dani experienced domestic abuse, both as a child and as an adult, and vowed that if she was ever to survive her situation and go on to create any kind of success for herself, then she would use any platform she created to help other people overcome adversity, particularly in the field of domestic abuse recovery.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yoga teacher and satisfaction expert Felicity Pryke

With a successful business under her wing in the form of IATQB Ltd, she is now fulfilling that vow with The FlyAnyway Foundation. The FlyAnyway Foundation enables survivors to access some of the best business mentors and service providers, to build successful and sustainable businesses.

It is estimated that one in five people in the UK will experience domestic abuse in their lifetime. With the risk of serious assault and death at its highest for a woman after she leaves an abusive relationship. (89% of women killed by their ex-partner from 2009 to 2018 were killed within the first year of separation), it is vital to support people to move on once they have taken the difficult decision to leave their relationship.

Felicity, who is also a satisfaction expert in her business Finding Felicity says, “My own business and my mission is all about people not only fulfilling their own potential, but also living life to life’s full potential. I love Dani’s passion for using the power of her business community to empower people not only build their own business, but a whole new life.”

On Sunday September 17, Felicity and her walking boots will leave Leeds Waterfront. She has overnight stops planned at Bingley, Gargrave, and Burnley, before having a night in her own bed in Chorley. There is one final stop in Burscough before arriving at Liverpool Docks on Friday September 22. In total the 127 miles will take her 6 days, an average of just over 21 miles a day.

Felicity will be walking the Leeds Liverpool canal to raise money for the FlyAnyway Foundation

“I love walking but I know this will be a huge challenge for me,” adds Felicity. “Part of the test will be doing it alone. I’m very happy in my own company, but I will have to motivate myself to keep going. Knowing that I’m raising lots of money for an amazing cause will be inspiring me to put one foot in front of the other.”