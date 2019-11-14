94-year-old Edna shows that love conquers all as she was able to enjoy her husband's 100th birthday despite being severely bedridden in Clayton-le-Woods care home

Bill Gammon was given an extra special present for his 100th birthday, as he was able to spend precious moments with his wife Edna.

The couple live at Greenways Rest Home, in Clayton-le-Woods, but as Edna, 94, has dementia, she is not very communicative and sleeps most of the day. But Bill’s love shines through, as his son-in-law, Bill Sumner, reveals: “Bill talks to her twice a day because he remembers the person who she is.”

Bill Gammon enjoys his birthday with his family

Bill, who was born in London, became part of the Home Guard at the start of the Second World War and joined the RAF as an instrument repairer. He moved to Lancashire after being sent on a driving course in Bamber Bridge and met Edna at a dance.

While at Bamber Bridge, he was transferred to the Army Royal Horse Guards. He travelled around and was posted to Strathpeffer near Inverness, were he did mountain training with mules for mounting work in India, where he was sent to for most of the Second World War.

On his return, he married Edna in 1948, and started work at BAE Systems. The couple have two children Kathleen and Peter, five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.