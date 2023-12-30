There have been a lot of babies introduced to the world after being born at Royal Preston hospital in 2023.
From July to December we take a look back at some of the gorgeous bundles of joy.
Do you recognise any of them?
1. Babies born at Royal Preston Hospital from July to December 2023
2. JULY - Annabelle Finley
Annabelle Finley, born July 9 at 14:13, weighing 8lb 8oz, to Chelsie Gardner and Robb Finley from Fulwood Photo: Neil Cross
3. JULY - Tommy-Joe Embery
Tommy-Joe Embery, born July 31 at 5.16am, weighing 7lb 10z, to Natalie Embery and Dion Thompson from Preston Photo: Daniel Martino
4. JULY - Billy Mae Norris
Billy Mae Norris, born July 8 at 9:02, weighing 8lb 6oz, to Ciara Nelson and Dominic Norris from Chorley Photo: Neil Cross