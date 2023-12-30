News you can trust since 1886
91 beautiful bundles of joy born at Royal Preston Hospital from July to December this year

There have been a lot of babies introduced to the world after being born at Royal Preston hospital in 2023.
By Emma Downey
Published 7th Sep 2023, 15:00 GMT
Updated 30th Dec 2023, 16:35 GMT

From July to December we take a look back at some of the gorgeous bundles of joy.

Do you recognise any of them?

1. Babies born at Royal Preston Hospital from July to December 2023

Annabelle Finley, born July 9 at 14:13, weighing 8lb 8oz, to Chelsie Gardner and Robb Finley from Fulwood

2. JULY - Annabelle Finley

Annabelle Finley, born July 9 at 14:13, weighing 8lb 8oz, to Chelsie Gardner and Robb Finley from Fulwood Photo: Neil Cross

Tommy-Joe Embery, born July 31 at 5.16am, weighing 7lb 10z, to Natalie Embery and Dion Thompson from Preston

3. JULY - Tommy-Joe Embery

Tommy-Joe Embery, born July 31 at 5.16am, weighing 7lb 10z, to Natalie Embery and Dion Thompson from Preston Photo: Daniel Martino

Billy Mae Norris, born July 8 at 9:02, weighing 8lb 6oz, to Ciara Nelson and Dominic Norris from Chorley

4. JULY - Billy Mae Norris

Billy Mae Norris, born July 8 at 9:02, weighing 8lb 6oz, to Ciara Nelson and Dominic Norris from Chorley Photo: Neil Cross

