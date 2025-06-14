Take a look at 8 gorgeous babies to brighten up your day.
1. Triplets Nova, Billy and Jasper McEvoy
Triplets Nova, Billy and Jasper McEvoy, born June 4 at 10.00, 10.02 and 10.04, weighing 3lb 9oz, 4lb 6oz and 4lb 3oz to Jamie and Hayley McEvoy from Buckshaw Village. Photo: Neil Cross
2. Triplets Nova, Billy and Jasper McEvoy
Triplets Nova, Billy and Jasper McEvoy pictured with their proud parents Jamie and Hayley McEvoy from Buckshaw Village. Photo: Neil Cross
3. Lucky Simmonds
Lucky Simmonds, born June 6 at 01.38, weighing 5lb 12oz, to Katie Blair and Daz Simmonds from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross
4. Mae Reynolds
Mae Reynolds, born June 8 at 11.52, weighing 6lb 8oz, to Jessica Grogan and Samuel Reynolds from Longridge. Photo: Neil Cross
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.