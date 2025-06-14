9 pics of adorable babies born at Royal Preston Hospital including triplets

We’re halfway through June which means more cute bundles of joy have been born at Royal Preston Hospital.

Take a look at 8 gorgeous babies to brighten up your day.

Triplets Nova, Billy and Jasper McEvoy, born June 4 at 10.00, 10.02 and 10.04, weighing 3lb 9oz, 4lb 6oz and 4lb 3oz to Jamie and Hayley McEvoy from Buckshaw Village.

1. Triplets Nova, Billy and Jasper McEvoy

Triplets Nova, Billy and Jasper McEvoy pictured with their proud parents Jamie and Hayley McEvoy from Buckshaw Village.

2. Triplets Nova, Billy and Jasper McEvoy

Lucky Simmonds, born June 6 at 01.38, weighing 5lb 12oz, to Katie Blair and Daz Simmonds from Preston.

3. Lucky Simmonds

Mae Reynolds, born June 8 at 11.52, weighing 6lb 8oz, to Jessica Grogan and Samuel Reynolds from Longridge.

4. Mae Reynolds

