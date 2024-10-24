Located on Mary Street in the home of the former tapas restaurant, El Tapeo in Lancaster, lies 7 Sins with a tagline of ‘It’s only a sin if you tell somebody’. Upon entering you will be transported to the beautiful city of Guadalajara with a taste of authentic Birria Tacos, made with the original intended meat GOAT, balancing out the spice with the sweet.

Gemma Proctor will be overseeing the bar and front of house, and cooking up a storm in the kitchen will be Gary Ellwood and Amber Bailey.

The trio say they share a passion to bring some vibrancy, colour and bold flavours to Lancaster’s bustling restaurant scene.

Delicious street food including bao buns, ramen, burgers, authentic birria tacos, fried chicken, deliciously decadent deserts, classic cocktails will all be served up against the backdrop of quirky decor.

The team said: "We cannot wait to show you all what we’ve created.”

7 Sins will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4pm to 10pm (food served until 9pm) and Fridays and Saturdays from midday to 10pm (food served until 9pm).

Bookings are now being taken.

Call 01524 931725 or email [email protected] for more information.

