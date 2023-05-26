John Smith started volunteering as a van driver and now sorts clothing at one of the charity’s shops on Fishergate, alongside fellow volunteer Caroline, and third-year UCLan student volunteer Zuleika.

John said: “I run five and a half miles three times a week. It’s good to keep fit. You’ve not got time to let things lapse.

“I have worked for seven days a week all of my life, from being a kid. I’ve worked the markets and all sorts of things. I owned care homes that I built myself. My care homes integrated people into the community, like Emmaus Preston, which is why I volunteer here. I have the same values and ideas of looking after people and caring for people.”

John volunteering alongside Caroline at Emmaus Preston Fashion, Vintage and Retro charity shop on Fishergate .

Emmaus Preston provides a home, personalised support, meaningful work and training for people with experience of homelessness. Everyone within the Emmaus community works together in the sale of donated and new furniture and fashion at three shops on Fishergate and one of the UK’s largest charity shops, Emmaus Preston Megastore on Brookfield Street.

John explained “What makes Emmaus special is that you are able to be at the level where the companions [the name given to people supported by the charity] are and help these people feel more comfortable. That’s why we all wear a uniform. We are all part of Emmaus. That’s important. I like to feel like I identify with the companions, and the companions who are brought into the community come here treated with respect. I get a lot of pleasure from helping them.”

Volunteer Coordinator for Emmaus Preston, Lisa, said: “John is an incredibly inspiring person for all of us at Emmaus Preston. We want to thank all our volunteers, especially John who reaches a milestone in volunteering this year. John has an incredible work ethic.