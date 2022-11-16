You would be forgiven for rubbing your eyes in disbelief last Saturday if you spotted 800 Santas around Chorley over the weekend, but this, in fact, was the case.

A sea of red could be seen for miles as hundreds of people donned their Santa suits to march 15 miles all the way from Chorley to the top of Rivington Pike and back again as they took part in the sixth annual Jingle All the Way Santa Dash to raise money for Derian House Children’s Hospice.

Organised by Community Ambassador Neil Hailwood, 50, from Chorley, Jingle All the Way is now a Christmas calendar staple that sells-out months in advance and has raised over £100,000 for Derian House since it began.

Neil, who began fundraising for Derian House Children’s Hospice in 2012 in memory of a friend’s son who died at an early age, said: "This weekend was incredible. We broke our record and raised vital funds for Derian House. We are still adding up the numbers, but we’ll be able to announce how much the event made soon."

Take a look at some of the pictures from the event.

To make a donation to Derian House or to find out more CLICK HERE.

