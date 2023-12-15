Initiate Theatre has brought the magical pantomime written by Ben Crocker to Landmark, Saint Mary's Street North for over the festive period.

Follow Prince Arthur as he prepares to marry Princess Guinevere – unless the wicked Morgan Le Fay and Valerin the Vicious have anything to do with it. Thankfully his friends Merlin, Laughalot, Connie Clatterbottom and Teddy are there to help him!