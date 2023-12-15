News you can trust since 1886
8 pictures as Initiate Theatre brings Camelot panto to Preston

A fun Christmas pantomime set in the medieval world of Camelot with prince and princesses, witches, wizards, invisible men and teddy bears has arrived in Preston.
By Emma Downey
Published 15th Dec 2023, 11:16 GMT

Initiate Theatre has brought the magical pantomime written by Ben Crocker to Landmark, Saint Mary's Street North for over the festive period.

Follow Prince Arthur as he prepares to marry Princess Guinevere – unless the wicked Morgan Le Fay and Valerin the Vicious have anything to do with it. Thankfully his friends Merlin, Laughalot, Connie Clatterbottom and Teddy are there to help him!

1. Camelot the Pantomime by Initiate Theatre

The cast from back row, left to right: Kayleigh Allan, Phoebe Nelson, Bobby Burns, Christopher McDougall, Oscar Tennessee and Tori Roberts. Front row, left to right: Kieran Williams, Gui Sa Pessoa and Andrew Sumner (Director) Photo: Neil Cross

2. Camelot the Pantomime by Initiate Theatre

Dame Connie Clatterbottom and Teddy played by Christopher McDougall and Phoebe Nelson Photo: Neil Cross

3. Camelot the Pantomime by Initiate Theatre

King Uther and Laughalot aka Bobby Burns and Kieran Williams Photo: Neil Cross

4. Camelot the Pantomime by Initiate Theatre

Merlin Photo: Neil Cross

