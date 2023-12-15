8 pictures as Initiate Theatre brings Camelot panto to Preston
A fun Christmas pantomime set in the medieval world of Camelot with prince and princesses, witches, wizards, invisible men and teddy bears has arrived in Preston.
By Emma Downey
Published 15th Dec 2023, 11:16 GMT
Initiate Theatre has brought the magical pantomime written by Ben Crocker to Landmark, Saint Mary's Street North for over the festive period.
Follow Prince Arthur as he prepares to marry Princess Guinevere – unless the wicked Morgan Le Fay and Valerin the Vicious have anything to do with it. Thankfully his friends Merlin, Laughalot, Connie Clatterbottom and Teddy are there to help him!
For tickets and dates click HERE.
Take a look at some of the fabulous pictures.
1 / 2