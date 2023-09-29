RSPCA Preston and District Branch are looking for forever homes for 8 dogs and cats currently available for adoption.
Among the animals in need of a loving family is gorgeous girl Vera the Labrador and Tippy the cat aka the biscuit maker.
Take a look at the adorable bunch.
The team are also on the lookout for a part-time animal care assistant. If you have knowledge and experience in animal behaviour then email the branch at animal[email protected] before Wednesday, October 4.
At the time of print, some animals were already reserved. However could be subject to change. If you want to offer an animal a home email [email protected] or call 01772 792 553.
1. Vera
Vera the Labrador Retriever is approximately 9 months old who is described as 'sweet and has stolen the hearts of everyone she's met'. She has a nervous streak but remians full of life and energy once she gets to know you. Outward training will need to be continued in her new home and because of this she will need a family who is around most of the time, with children of a secondary age with no other dogs. (Reserved at the time of going to print) Photo: RSPCA Preston
2. Theodore
Theodore is a domestic shorthair cat aged two. He is described as 'timid, yet sweet' who loves snoozing on the sofa. He is lookign for a home where he is hte only cat with no dogs. Any children are to be of secondary school age. (Reserved at the time of print) Photo: RSPCA Preston
3. Tippy
Tippy is a 6-year-old female, domestic short hair who is described as an 'amazing little girl who loves attention'. She is a massive biscuit maker on her beds and who is not a massive fan of being picked up but loves being stroked. She does not like other cats so only herself and children of a secondary age home would best suit. Photo: RSPCA Preston
4. Loki
Loki ia a 3--month-old domestic short hair female who is described as being 'very friendly and affectionate who loves a fuss'. She loves cat naps, play time and will chase flirt poles and balls. She can live with children of any age and both cats and dogs Photo: RSPCA Preston