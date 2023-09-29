1 . Vera

Vera the Labrador Retriever is approximately 9 months old who is described as 'sweet and has stolen the hearts of everyone she's met'. She has a nervous streak but remians full of life and energy once she gets to know you. Outward training will need to be continued in her new home and because of this she will need a family who is around most of the time, with children of a secondary age with no other dogs. (Reserved at the time of going to print) Photo: RSPCA Preston